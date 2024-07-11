Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1791 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1791 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

