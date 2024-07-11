Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
