4 Reales 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1790 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5137 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
