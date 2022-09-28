Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1788 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5135 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
