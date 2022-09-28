Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1788 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1788 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1788 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5135 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search