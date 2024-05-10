Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1802 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1802 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1802 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1802 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1802 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

