2 Reales 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
