Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1800 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1800 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1800 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1800 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

