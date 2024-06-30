Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1800 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1800 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
