2 Reales 1800 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1800 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) F (2)