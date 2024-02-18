Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1795 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Monedalia.es
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1795 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2534 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
