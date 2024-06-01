Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1807 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1807 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1807 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1807 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1807 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search