2 Reales 1807 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1807 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition XF (4) VF (11) F (1)