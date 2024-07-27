Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1802 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
