2 Reales 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1802 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.

Сondition XF (3) VF (9) F (4)