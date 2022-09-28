Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5654 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search