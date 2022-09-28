Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1794 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
