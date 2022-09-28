1 Real 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1794 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) F (1)