Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
