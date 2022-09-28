Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF25 ANACS
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF25 ANACS
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

