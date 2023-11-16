1/2 Real 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 345. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (8) F (2)