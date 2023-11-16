Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 345. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
