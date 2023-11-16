Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1802 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1802 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 345. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
