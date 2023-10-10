Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1808 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6790 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
