Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1808 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1808 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1808 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6790 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1/2 Real 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1808 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

