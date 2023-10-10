1/2 Real 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1808 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6790 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) VG (1)