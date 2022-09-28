1/2 Real 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (3) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (4)