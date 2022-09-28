Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1804 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1804 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Spain 1/2 Real 1804 M FA at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1804 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search