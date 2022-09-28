Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
