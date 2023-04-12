Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
