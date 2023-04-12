1/2 Real 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (12) F (2)