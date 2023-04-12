Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Search