Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1790 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1790 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1790 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5081 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

