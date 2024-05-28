Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1790 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5081 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search