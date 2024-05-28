1/2 Real 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1790 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5081 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (2)