Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
