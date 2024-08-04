Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1803 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (3)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3182 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
