8 Escudos 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1803 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

