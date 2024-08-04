Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1803 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (3)
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3182 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Escudos 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

