Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1791 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1791 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 800 AUD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
