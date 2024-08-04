2 Escudos 1791 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1791 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

