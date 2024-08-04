Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1791 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1791 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 800 AUD
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1791 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search