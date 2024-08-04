2 Escudos 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5217 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,650. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

