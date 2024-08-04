Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5217 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,650. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
