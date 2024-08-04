Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5217 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,650. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M FA at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M FA at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search