2 Escudos 1800 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1800 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (15) VF (38) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Cayón (2)

CoinsNB (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (14)

ibercoin (1)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (16)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)