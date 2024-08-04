Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1800 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1800 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
