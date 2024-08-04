Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1800 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1800 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1800 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1800 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1800 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search