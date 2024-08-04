Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1791 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2593 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - May 4, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 3900 NOK
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1791 M MF at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search