2 Escudos 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1791 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2593 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)