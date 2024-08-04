Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1791 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2593 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 3900 NOK
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
