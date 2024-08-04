Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1789 M MF at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
