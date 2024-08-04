Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search