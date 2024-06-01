Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1806 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1806 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1806 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1806 at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1806 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search