8 Maravedís 1806 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

