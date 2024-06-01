Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1806 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
12
