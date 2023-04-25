Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1805 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1805 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1805 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Jesús Vico - October 9, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1805 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

