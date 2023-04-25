Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1805 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
