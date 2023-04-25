8 Maravedís 1805 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (2)