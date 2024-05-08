Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1795 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1795 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
