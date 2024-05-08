Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1795 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1795 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1795 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1795 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Jesús Vico - February 9, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1795 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

