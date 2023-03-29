8 Maravedís 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5627 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (2)