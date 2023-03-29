Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5627 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
