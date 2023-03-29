Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1791 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1791 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5627 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1791 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1791 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1791 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1791 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

