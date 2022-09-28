8 Maravedís 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition VF (2) F (2)