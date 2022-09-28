Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search