4 Maravedís 1806 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10) F (2)