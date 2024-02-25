Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1806 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search