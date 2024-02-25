Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1806 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1806 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1806 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6779 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 14, 2021
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1806 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

