Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1805 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1805 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1805 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1805 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

