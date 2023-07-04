4 Maravedís 1805 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (2)