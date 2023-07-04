Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1805 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search