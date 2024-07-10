4 Maravedís 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2774 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 1, 2019.

