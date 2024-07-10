Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2774 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 1, 2019.
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
