Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5581 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
