Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1790 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Maravedí 1790 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5581 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1790 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1790 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1790 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search