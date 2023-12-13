Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
