Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search