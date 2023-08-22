Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3004 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search