Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3004 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Jesús Vico - February 28, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1788 M M at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

