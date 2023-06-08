Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
