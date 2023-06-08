8 Reales 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (12) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)