Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1782 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1782 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Heritage - July 22, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Heritage - July 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 1, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date April 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1782 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search