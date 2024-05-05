Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1775 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2084 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
