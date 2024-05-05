8 Reales 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1775 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2084 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)