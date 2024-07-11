4 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

