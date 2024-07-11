Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

  
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

