4 Reales 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1781 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2970 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) F (2)