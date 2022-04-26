Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1781 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1781 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1781 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2970 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Category
Year
