Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1777 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1777 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1777 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3415 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

