Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1777 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3415 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
