Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1782 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1782 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1782 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place May 24, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1782 M JD at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1782 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search