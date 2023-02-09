Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1782 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place May 24, 2017.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
