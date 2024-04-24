Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1777 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3438 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
