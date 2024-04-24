Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1777 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3438 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2013
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

