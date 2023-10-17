Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1775 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
