Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1775 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1775 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1775 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

