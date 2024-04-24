Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1761 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
