4 Reales 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1761 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

