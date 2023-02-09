Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1787 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
