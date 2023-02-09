Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1787 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1787 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1787 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1787 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1787 M DV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Reales 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

