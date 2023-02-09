2 Reales 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1787 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) F (1)