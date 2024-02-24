Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6299 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 12, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
