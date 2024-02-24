Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1782 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1782 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6299 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 12, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

