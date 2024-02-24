2 Reales 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6299 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 12, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (2)