Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1771 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1771 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search