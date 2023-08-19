Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1771 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1771 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1771 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1771 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

