Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1760 S (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search