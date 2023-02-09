Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1764 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1764 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
