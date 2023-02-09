2 Reales 1764 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1764 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (1)