Spain Period: 1746-1939
2 Reales 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1761 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
