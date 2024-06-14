2 Reales 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1761 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

