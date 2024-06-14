Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1761 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1761 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1761 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (15)
  • Katz (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Numismática Leilões - September 29, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1761 M JP at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
