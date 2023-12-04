Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Cayón - January 29, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 S C at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
