1 Real 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
