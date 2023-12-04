1 Real 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition XF (2) VF (14) F (2) No grade (1)